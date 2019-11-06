Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.27.

IONS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,099. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

