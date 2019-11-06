Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $12.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

IRWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after buying an additional 274,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,505,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,108,000 after buying an additional 852,356 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

