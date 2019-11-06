iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 799,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,531 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $308.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $309.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

