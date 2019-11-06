iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,883. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

