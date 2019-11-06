iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.