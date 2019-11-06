iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after buying an additional 112,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ XT opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.