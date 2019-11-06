iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $45.25

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.35, but opened at $45.25. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 29,405,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

