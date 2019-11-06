iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.73

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.63, with a volume of 6873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

