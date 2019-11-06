iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,079. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

