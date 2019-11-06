iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.52

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.52 and last traded at $166.38, with a volume of 24785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after acquiring an additional 778,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

