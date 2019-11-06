iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 175,270 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 128,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 108,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

