iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

IWM traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,334,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

