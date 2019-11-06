iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.60

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 23716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

