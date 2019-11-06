iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.86

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.86 and last traded at $103.81, with a volume of 365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,080,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,484,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

