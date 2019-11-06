iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.