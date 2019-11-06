iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $76,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

