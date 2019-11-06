iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Increased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $166.30. 2,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

