Italo (XTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $384.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $38,706.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00222551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.01494855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,245,172 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.