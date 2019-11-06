Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITI. TheStreet raised Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on Iteris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iteris has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iteris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.