Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Down 10.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) were down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 586,550 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 167,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

