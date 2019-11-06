Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 1,047,055 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 266,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $52.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.