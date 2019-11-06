James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JHX. UBS Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE JHX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

