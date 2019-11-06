Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 57,485 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 728,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 112,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 646,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

