Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,389,000 after purchasing an additional 945,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,777,000 after purchasing an additional 751,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of MPLX opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.34%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

