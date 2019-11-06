Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,705 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 17.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

