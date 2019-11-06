Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,798 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

