Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

LECO opened at $92.86 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $252,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,885 shares of company stock worth $5,538,380. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

