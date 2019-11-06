Jefferies Financial Group Comments on China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

