Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $16.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $181.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

