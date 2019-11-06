Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

JELD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 405,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

