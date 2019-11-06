Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Stock Price Up 5%

Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 6,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85.

Jemtec Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

