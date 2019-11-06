JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Stock Price Up 12%

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.21, approximately 130,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 369,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JMU Ltd- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

About JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

