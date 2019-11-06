JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 15,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,816 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,957. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

