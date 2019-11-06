JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 365 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,386,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,849. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,193 shares of company stock worth $970,286 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.