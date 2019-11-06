JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 690,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,287,538. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

