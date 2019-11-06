JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 222 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.95. 4,850,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,617. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

