John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

WDGJF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

