Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.