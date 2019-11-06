Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JOUT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,487. The firm has a market cap of $596.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

