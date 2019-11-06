Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Joint’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Joint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Joint has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 1,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 188,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,673.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 173,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,815,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

