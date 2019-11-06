Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.