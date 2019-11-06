Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Journey Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.