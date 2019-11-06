JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,379,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,838,359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

