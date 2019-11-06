JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €59.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.98 ($67.42).

Shares of FRE traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.67 ($56.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,023 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.97.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

