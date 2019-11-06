JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $155.50

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.50 to $155.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

PNC stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

