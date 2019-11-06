JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $140.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. 815,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

