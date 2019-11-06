JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 25 ($0.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDL. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 8 ($0.10) to GBX 9 ($0.12) in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 28.67 ($0.37).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 8.46 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.58. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

