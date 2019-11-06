JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,324.50 ($30.37) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,308.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

