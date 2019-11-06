JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 1,760

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on BHP Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.46 ($23.30).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,765 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,693.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,817.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

