JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to “Overweight”

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.42.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.45. 1,318,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.68. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.61.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.9499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Green sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.36, for a total value of C$204,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,074,377.28. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.99, for a total value of C$238,333.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,552.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,339.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

